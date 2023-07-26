File Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu will conduct mobile outreach on Maui for passport renewal, dual citizenship oath ceremonies, and other consular services Aug. 11 to 13 at the County of Maui’s Kaunoa Senior Services campus at 401 Alakapa Place in Pāʻia.

Passports can be renewed six months before their expiration. Appointments for single or group reservations can be made at www.passport.gov.ph. All applicants, regardless of age, must register for an appointment.

For those interested in applying for dual citizenship, the deadline to email applications and supporting documents for evaluation is July 31. Applications can be emailed to [email protected].

For more information, or for application and appointment assistance, call the County of Maui Immigrant Services Division at 808-270-7791.