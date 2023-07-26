Internationally touring comedian Iliza Shlesinger is starting her U.S. tour on Thursday on Maui. She wrote and starred in the Netflix rom-com movie “Good On Paper” and played opposite Mark Wahlberg in the #1 Netflix film “Spenser Confidential.”

There also are plenty of other choices for things to do on Maui this upcoming week, including jazz festivals in Kīhei and Kula, the multi-talented Hawaiian island singer Anuhea and the Tony award-winning musical comedy “Something Rotten.”

There also are plenty of other choices for things to do on Maui this upcoming week, including jazz festivals in Kīhei and Kula, the multi-talented Hawaiian island singer Anuhea and the Tony award-winning musical comedy "Something Rotten."

No. 1 — Iliza’s “Hard Feelings Tour” (July 27, Kahului)

Raucously funny Iliza Shlesinger starts her 2023 U.S. on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the he Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater. She is an award-winning comedian, actor, writer, producer and author, selling out theaters around the globe with a devoted fan base who are known for creating their own Iliza-inspired swag to wear to her shows.

Her specials include “Unveiled,” “Confirmed Kills,” “Freezing Hot” and “War Paint.” She also appeared in the critically acclaimed indie drama “Pieces of a Woman” with Vanessa Kirby.

For more information, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected].

No. 2 — Anuhea Unplugged at da Playground Maui (July 29, Māʻalaea)

Multi-faceted Hawaiian island singer Anuhea performs unplugged at da Playground Maui on Saturday at 9 p.m. Her eclectic music style blends reggae, pop, R&B and country into a fresh island-influenced sound. She has received a number of awards, including the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Female Vocalist of the Year in 2019.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or to the ticketing website or call 808-727-2571.

No. 3 — Jimi Hendrix Rainbow Bridge Celebration (July 29, Pāʻia)

Rosalind Starchild

The annual Jimi Hendrix Rainbow Bridge Celebration takes place at 137 Hana Highway in Pāʻia on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be seven blues rock bands, including band members Benny Uyetake, Arii Cotter, Duke Gadd, Joey Reyes, Steve Morris, Les Potts, Captain Fantasy, and Rosalind Starchild’s Electric Church Band.

The music is a tribute to singer and fiery guitarist Jimi Hendrix who held a legendary Rainbow Bridge concert in a pasture in Upcountry Maui in 1970. The concert, a tribute honoring Hendrix’s legacy, is sponsored by Rosalind Starchild’s Electric Church Maui. For more information, contract Starchild at 808-572-1000.

No. 4 — Jimmy Vivino featured at Kīhei Charter School benefit (July 29, Kīhei)

Jimmy Vivino

Jazz Maui presents the Fourth Annual Jazz Blues and Beyond Festival Concert for the benefit of Kīhei Charter School and featuring singer-music director from the Conan O’Brien Show Jimmy Vivino and an all-star line-up.

The festival concert, starting at 5 p.m., also includes food booths, an art hale and a designated dance area. It features multi-talented singer Sheryl Renee as well as “Long Tall Deb” Lendolt and bluesman Colin John.

For more information, go to sherylrenee.com and longtalldeb.com Doors open at 4:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit JazzMaui.org or text: 808-283-3576.

No. 5 — Maui Jazz & Blues Festival (July 30, Kula)

Mark Johnstone

Grammy-nominated Mark Johnstone and Lenny Castellanos are among music artists performing at the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival at Ocean Organic Vodka farm distillery in Kula on Sunday from 1:30 to 7 p.m.

The free admission festival with a mountain view of the valley also includes artists Dr. Nat, saxophonist Joie Yasha and Benny Uyetake. Sponsors include Mokulele Airlines and Bounty Music.

No. 6 – Maui Bon dance season (July 28 & 29, Wailuku)

Lahaina Hongwanji Mission. File photo credit: Melanie Agrabante.

The Bon dance season continues on Maui through September, with a bon dance at the Wailuku Hongwanji Mission at 1828 Vineyard Street on Friday and Saturday at 7:45 p.m.

It’s a time when Japanese and other Buddhists commemorate and reunite with deceased ancestors. It’s believed that ancestral spirits visit their relatives, then return to their afterlife. The Bon dance is a celebration of this season, with a mixture of Hawaii influences. Buddhist members sell a variety of island food. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call 808-244-0406.

No. 7 — Ledward Kaapana at Slack Key Show (Aug. 2, Napili)

Ledward Kaapana

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs with featured guest Ledward Kaapana on Aug. 2 from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Slack Key Show at the Napili Kai Beach Resort. Kaapana is a master of the slack key and plays seemingly effortlessly, singing and sharing his stories. He’s developed a loyal following of “Led Heads.”

Kaapana, who has performed on the Kennedy Center’s Millennium stage, began his career with his twin brother Nedward and falsetto master Dennis Pavao in the trio Hui O Hana. He formed his own recording company and earned a Grammy nomination for an album with Mike Kaawa in 2009. Kaapana and Kaawa received the Favorite Entertainer Award at the 2009 Nā Hōkū Hanohano. For more information, go to the slackkeyshow.com

No. 8 — Kīhei 4th Friday at Azeka Place Shopping Center Mauka (July 28, Kīhei)

Nuff Sedd, Molokaʻi Boys and Dale Kapua are among the live entertainment at this month’s Kīhei 4th Friday at Azeka Place Shopping Center Mauka from about 6 to 9 p.m.Parking is at Azeka Makai in the Kīhei shopping plaza.

There will be a dozen food trucks and craft vendors, as well as the indoor restaurants and gift shops. There’s also a keiki zone with free face painting and balloon twisting, 4 kids Quick Science along with T-Rex the realistic dinosaur, games and hula hoops. For more information, go to www.kiheifridays.com or www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.

No. 9 — CD release by Randall Rospond (July 29, Pāʻia)

Randall Rospond

Singer-songwriter Randall Rospond is having a CD release party for his new album “Looking Back… the Music of Randall Rospond” at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee Bar on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Rospond’s music is described as “funky, groovin’ poetic folk.” He plays guitar and harmonica, and has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine and Jackson Brown. He plays regularly at South Shore Tiki and Maui Brews. He also has a monthly radio program on Manaʻo Radio. For more information, go to RandallRospond.com.

No. 10 – Mailani Makainai at The Shops (July 28, Wailea)

Mailani Makainai (Photo courtesy: Mountain Apple Company)

Hawaiian songwriter-singer Mailani Makainai performs a benefit concert at The Shops at Wailea on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. as part of the Ke Kai Hone O Wailea concert series.

The concert supports the the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui – an organization that has been healing children of abuse and neglect in Maui County for 33 years. Guests at the concert can donate, learn how to volunteer, and receive more information about the organization.

Makainai started her professional career in Hawaiʻi as a backup singer for her cousin’s reggae group, Soulfree. In 2009, she began focusing her artistry on her Hawaiian identity, writing and recording Hawaiian music, including “Hawaii Nui Kualii.” Makainai is currently in the studio writing, performing weekly to keep her voice warm, and sharing Hawaiian culture, music and stories wherever she goes. For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.

No. 11 – The House Shakers at Fleetwood’s (July 27-28, Lahaina)

The House Shakers with bassist-singer Lenny Castellanos performs classic rock and blues at Fleetwood’s on Front Street on Thursday and Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Castellanos is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s Grammy nominated blues band.

Others performing include Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. Coming up fast is the 11th year anniversary of the restaurant on Aug. 15 and 16 featuring Mick and his House of Rumors Band with Gretchen Rose and Eric Gilliom. For more information, including tickets, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com.

No. 12 – Jeff Helmer & Friends at Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory (July 30, Lahaina)

Jeff Helmer

Jazz pianist Jeff Helmer & Friends perform a youth music benefit at the Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. Jazz Maui, a branch of the nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group, provides opportunities for participation for Maui youths at school workshops.

Helmer has led performances of his band at the North Sea and Montreux Jazz Festivals and has appeared with jazz masters Christ Potter, Joshua Redman, John Clayton and Kenny Garrett. He was the long-time director of the Texas Jazz Orchestra. He’ll be performing with bassist Marcus Johnson, drummer Paul Marchetti and multi-talented Paul January.

Attendees at the Chocolate Factory concert must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID. Advance ticket purchase is required and tickets are available at Maui Chocolate Tour or JazzMaui.org.

No. 13 – Musical comedy “Something Rotten” (July 28-30, Wailuku)

Audience comments have been very good for the Maui production of the Tony award-winning musical comedy “Something Rotten,” which continues on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the ʻĪao Theater. When it opened in 2015 in New York, the musical comedy had 708 performances on Broadway. Time Out New York said: “It funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years.”

Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, “Something Rotten” takes place in 1590 during the Renaissance, and brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of the Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” The answer — the world’s very first musical.

The Maui production has more than 20 singers and actors along with a seven-piece orchestra. Maui theatrical producer Vinnie Linares said the production is “highly amusing” and “magical.” Tickets at MauiOnstage.com

No. 14— Kūikawā at Baldwin Home Museum lawn (July 27, Lahaina)

The Hawaiian music trio Kūikawā performs a free concert at the Baldwin Home Museum lawn Thursday at 6 p.m. Trio members include Joshua Kulhavy-Sutherland, James “Koakāne” Mattos and Lukela Kanae.

They met in 2016 during their studies at the Institute of Hawaiian Music of the University of Hawaiʻi and began playing their favorite songs inspired by their idols, Makaha Songs of Ni’ihau and Brothers Cazimero. The three released their debut album “Kūikawā” in 2019. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org

No. 15 — Island Soul dance band at Mulligans On The Blue (July 30, Wailea)

Island Soul

Island Soul performs dance hits from the 1970s up until now at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. Missy Aguilar sings, with George Tavoularis on keyboards, R.E. Meoyer on guitar and vocals, James Somera on drums and Jay Molina on bass and vocals. For reservations, including cover, call 808-874-1131.

No. 16 – Mark Johnstone & Friends (July 29, Pāʻia)

Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone & Friends perform at Sunday Jazz Brunch at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Johnstone is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band and The Island Rumors Band. He has shared the stage with Willie Nelson, Carlos Santana, John Mayall, Michael MaConald and Alice Cooper. For more information, call the restaurant, located next to the old Charlie’s Restaurant, at 808-579-3111.

No. 17 — Damien Awai at Halekava (July 27 & 29, Lahaina & Kihei)

Damien Awai

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street in Lahaina on Thursday and at 1794 South Kīhei Road in Kīhei on Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m.

His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com. For more information, go to halekava.com or call 808-344-0427.

No. 18 – Juried exhibit at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (July-Aug. 26, Kahului)

MAAC Biennial 2023

A juried exhibit of art from 38 Hawaiʻi artists continues through Aug. 26 at the Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. More than a third of the selected artists in the MACC Biennial 2023 are from Maui. Admission is free.

The works include photography, printmaking, painting, sculpture, textile, mixed media and installation. Artists include Sally French, Barclay Hill, Joyce Jeffers, Meleanna Aluli Meyer and Abigail Romanchak.

Schaefer International Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and before select performances in the Castle Theater and Yokouchi Pavilion. For more information, go to MauiArts.org.

No. 19 — Pianist-singer Louise Lambert at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry (July 28 & 29, Lahaina)

Louise Lambert

Pianist-singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry in Lahaina on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Arcade LaTour — “Born of Fire.”

Lambert is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

No. 20 — Maui Ocean Center’s marine exhibit (Daily, Māʻalaea)

Arizona resident Mariah Young enjoys an afternoon with her daughter Eve Maile at the Maui Ocean Center. Photo courtesy Gary Kubota

Maui Ocean Center has Hawaiʻi’s largest salt water tank with views of ocean animals including fish, multiple species of sharks and rays swimming above and below the surface. Admission includes a 3D film sphere experience of the magnificent humpback whales that frequent Hawaiʻi’s waters.

There are also exhibits on Hawaiian culture, science exhibits and a children’s activity area. For more information, go to MauiOceanCenter.com.

