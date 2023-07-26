Maui News

Two affordable rental housing units at Hale Makana O Waiale restored following fire

July 26, 2023, 10:55 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Kahu Wayne Higa blesses two apartment units Tuesday at Hale Makana O Waiale.
  • Kahu Wayne Higa blesses two apartment units Tuesday at Hale Makana O Waiale.
  • Hale Makana O Waiale blessing.
  • Kahu Wayne Higa blesses two apartment units Tuesday at Hale Makana O Waiale.

Two apartments that had been destroyed during an accidental fire in June 2022 at the Hale Makana O Waiale complex, have since been restored.

The complex, operated by Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers in Wailuku, houses approximately 1,400 people in 200 affordable, low-income units.

“It was painful to experience this fire that temporarily displaced two households and took the life of a service dog. Thankfully, none of our residents suffered any physical injuries,” said Executive Director Monique R. Ibarra during a blessing event on Tuesday. “Now, we have these beautifully restored units, and I’m very grateful to everyone who put in such hard work to make these apartments like-new, and ready for occupancy.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The complex, located on 12 acres, has 30 low-rise buildings with 24 studio units, 128 two-bedroom units, 32 three-bedroom units and 16 four-bedroom units. The two apartments destroyed by fire were two-bedroom units on the first and second floors of a building.

  • KHAKO fire damage photos from June 2022
  • KHAKO fire damage photos from June 2022
  • KHAKO fire damage photos from June 2022

The apartment complex also has a community center, laundry facilities and a three-acre park operated by Maui County.

To qualify for a unit, all applicants must apply in person and earn 50% or less than the Maui County area median income for their household size. Households also must demonstrate that they earn at least twice the monthly rent for a unit, although Section 8 voucher holders are waived from this requirement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about Ka Hale A Ke Ola housing programs, visit https://www.khako.org/programs/housing/.

Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive services and shelter to individuals and families experiencing homelessness on the island of Maui. With a commitment to empowering individuals and fostering self-sufficiency, the agency offers a range of programs and support services to help individuals transition from homelessness to stable housing and a brighter future.

For more information, visit www.khako.org, email [email protected] or call the Central Maui Center at 808-242-7600 or the Westside Center at 808-662-0076.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Jim Maui Invitational Announces 2023 Tournament Bracket 2Rep Case Seeks Ban On Unfair Shipping Practices To Non Contiguous Parts Of Us 3Water Service Outage In Wailuku July 25 26 4Hawaiʻi Sees First School Meal Reimbursement Rate Increase In 40 Years 5Monster Home Bill In Honolulu Seeks To Penalize Developers Who Misrepresent Plans 6Roadway At Alelele Point In East Maui Reopens After Emergency Rock Removal Work