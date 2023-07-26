













Two apartments that had been destroyed during an accidental fire in June 2022 at the Hale Makana O Waiale complex, have since been restored.

The complex, operated by Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers in Wailuku, houses approximately 1,400 people in 200 affordable, low-income units.

“It was painful to experience this fire that temporarily displaced two households and took the life of a service dog. Thankfully, none of our residents suffered any physical injuries,” said Executive Director Monique R. Ibarra during a blessing event on Tuesday. “Now, we have these beautifully restored units, and I’m very grateful to everyone who put in such hard work to make these apartments like-new, and ready for occupancy.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The complex, located on 12 acres, has 30 low-rise buildings with 24 studio units, 128 two-bedroom units, 32 three-bedroom units and 16 four-bedroom units. The two apartments destroyed by fire were two-bedroom units on the first and second floors of a building.











The apartment complex also has a community center, laundry facilities and a three-acre park operated by Maui County.

To qualify for a unit, all applicants must apply in person and earn 50% or less than the Maui County area median income for their household size. Households also must demonstrate that they earn at least twice the monthly rent for a unit, although Section 8 voucher holders are waived from this requirement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about Ka Hale A Ke Ola housing programs, visit https://www.khako.org/programs/housing/.

Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive services and shelter to individuals and families experiencing homelessness on the island of Maui. With a commitment to empowering individuals and fostering self-sufficiency, the agency offers a range of programs and support services to help individuals transition from homelessness to stable housing and a brighter future.

For more information, visit www.khako.org, email [email protected] or call the Central Maui Center at 808-242-7600 or the Westside Center at 808-662-0076.