Central Maui Little League senior team. PC: Senior League Baseball World Series Facebook page

The Central Maui Little League senior team advanced to the Senior League World Series tournament taking place in South Carolina.

The Maui team earned the West Regional title in a 6-0 win over Oakland on Wednesday.

The Central Maui Little League senior team takes on Southwest region winner, Weslaco, Texas in Game 1 of the World Series tournament, slated for Saturday, at 10 a.m. ET. (4 a.m. HST). The game will be carried on ESPN+.