Maui News

Registration opens for Menehune Basketball League

July 28, 2023, 7:17 AM HST
* Updated July 28, 8:50 AM
Registration for the upcoming Menehune Basketball League begins today and runs through Aug. 11, 2023, according to an announcement from the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

The program is open to boys and girls in Grades 6-8 who are interested in playing basketball. All players who register will be placed on a team. 

League practices are expected to start on Sept. 6, with league games starting on or around Sept. 25. 

Registration forms can be picked up at the East, West, South and Central district recreation offices. Registration forms can also be obtained by visiting the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/412 and clicking on Registration Form under the heading 2023 Menehune Basketball League.

For more information, call League Coordinator David Mena at 808-270-4314 or send email to [email protected].

