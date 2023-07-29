Betty’s Beach Café. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health

A red “Closed” placard was issued to a café in Lahaina following a complaint and routine follow-up inspection conducted on July 27, 2023 for a cockroach infestation.

The restaurant, Betty’s Beach Café, located at 505 Front Street, #120, Lahaina, is operated by J. Group Corp.

The placard was issued by the Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Maui Food Safety Branch on Thursday, and the restaurant was immediately shut down.

The branch received an anonymous complaint and an initial inspection was conducted on July 25, 2023. During the inspection, cockroach activity was observed within the front bar; however, some areas behind the kitchen equipment could not be accessed. Several other critical violations were observed; therefore, a yellow “Conditional Pass” placard was posted at that time.

During a follow-up inspection on July 27, 2023, an active cockroach infestation along with several active harborage areas was observed. Department officials say both juvenile and adult cockroach activity was observed within refrigeration units and on and around various food contact surfaces. It was determined to close the restaurant to protect public health.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it will be allowed to reopen:

Contact a professional pest control company and discuss an aggressive cockroach treatment and monitoring plan to eradicate the active roach population.

Seal all cracks and openings in the walls to prevent future pest entryways.

Clean and remove all grease and food debris throughout the kitchen and bar areas.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for July 31, 2023.