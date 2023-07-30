Sacks has worked for leading real estate and vacation rental technology companies including Pacaso and Vacasa, where he excelled in sales and strategic partnerships. (PC: Destination Residences Hawaiʻi)

Brandon Sacks has been selected to fill the business development manager role with Destination Residences Wailea and Wailea Beach Villas. His responsibilities include growing the portfolio of vacation rental properties in Wailea and ensuring owners benefit from the turnkey, full-service Vacation Rental Management program that includes sales and marketing, revenue optimization, in-house housekeeping and maintenance, and on-site property management.

“We created the business development manager position to provide dedicated, best-in-class service to our luxury vacation rental property owners,” said Flynt Payne, Destination Residences Wailea general manager. “Brandon’s wide-ranging professional experience in property management, real estate sales and vacation rental technology development, paired with his ability to successfully collaborate with cross-functional teams, makes him the ideal person for this role.”

Sacks has worked for leading real estate and vacation rental technology companies including Pacaso and Vacasa, where he excelled in sales and strategic partnerships. Before moving to Hawaiʻi, Sacks held senior-level positions with RedAwning, a leader in vacation management channel technology. He has been a professional realtor since 2010.

“I’m excited to get to know our vacation rental property owners and help them make the most of the benefits Destination Residences Hawaiʻi has to offer,” said Sacks. “My efforts will also be focused on inviting new owners into our program and ensuring that their real estate asset is protected and their vacation rental revenue is fully optimized.”

Sacks graduated from Westminster College in Salt Lake City, UT with his Bachelor of Science in sociology and a Master of Business Administration. He lives in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi.

Destination Residences Wailea and Wailea Beach Villas are part of the Destination Residences Hawaiʻi collection of nearly 600 vacation rental properties based on Maui, Kauaʻi, and the Big Island. Information about Destination Residences Wailea’s vacation rental management program can be found here.