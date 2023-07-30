Maui News

Central Maui Little League suffers 6-1 loss to Cherry Hill, N.J. in Senior League World Series

July 30, 2023, 10:28 AM HST
July 30, 10:29 AM
The Central Maui Little League senior team suffered a 6-1 loss today in Game 6 of the Senior League World Series tournament against East Division winners, Cherry Hill Atlantic Little League out of N.J.

Recap: E defeats W, 6-1

The Maui team earned a spot in the tournament after securing the West Regional title in a 6-0 win over Oakland on Wednesday. 

They won the first game of the tournament in an 11-2 victory over Weslaco, Texas, early Saturday morning. The World Series tournament is taking place at J.B. Red Owens Sports Complex in Easley, S.C.

The US title matchup takes place on Aug. 4. The winners of the international and US titles will advance to the World Series championship match, scheduled for Aug. 5, 2023.

The games are being carried on ESPN+

