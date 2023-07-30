The Green performing live. (PC: Maui Arts and Cultural Center)

The Green performs live at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2023. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Their sound blends dub-heavy roots reggae, smooth lovers’ rock, contemporary pop and rock with indigenous Hawaiian musical/lyrical references. The band’s most recent album, Brand New Eyes was a nominee for a 2022 Nā Hōkū Hanohano award for Best Reggae Album.

The Green was formed in 2009 with Caleb Keolanui (lead and backing vocals), Ikaika Antone (keyboards, lead and backing vocals), JP Kennedy (lead and backing vocals, guitar), Zion Thompson (lead and backing vocals, guitar) and Brad Watanabe (backing vocals, bass, keyboards, guitar, drums). Drummer Jordan Espinoza joined in 2011, replacing Leslie Ludiazo, who remains the band’s musical director.

The Green’s self-titled debut was recognized by iTunes as the Best Reggae Album of 2010. In 2014, the band received three prestigious Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards: Group of the Year, Reggae Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

The group also had three albums that topped the Billboard Reggae Album chart, 2011’s “Ways and Means” (which spent four weeks at number one), 2013’s Hawaiʻi 13, and 2017’s “Marching Orders”, which stayed in the top 10 for 18 consecutive weeks, regaining the No. 1 spot three separate times. “Marching Orders” was distinguished as the Best Reggae Album at the 2018 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. In 2019, The Green released an acoustic set of their greatest hits, “Black & White”, the same year they were named Group of the Year at Hawaiʻi’s Island Music Awards.

Teddy Swims (PC: Maui Arts and Cultural Center)

Teddy Swims is vocal powerhouse, who merges honeyed soul with raucous rock energy and pleasing pop hooks. The Atlanta native has been tugging at heartstrings since posting a series of covers from his bedroom studio in 2019, which generated hundreds of millions of views and scored him a deal with Warner Records. Teddy changed his focus to introspective originals on 2020’s “Unlearning” EP, garnering praise from American Songwriter, Billboard, and Rolling

Stone, who named him an artist to watch in 2021.

Keilana (PC: Maui Arts and Cultural Center)

Keilana is an award-winning independent Hawaiian artist rapidly garnering worldwide attention and success. Best known for her eclectic “one woman band” live-loop performances, her versatile artistry, and as the Hawaiian queen of R&B/soul, she captivates audiences far and wide with her magnetic smile and charisma.

Tickets: $49.50, $89.50(VIP) and $239.50 (VIP Teddy Swims Package) plus applicable fees. All tickets are general admission; no seats provided; Go to MauiArts.org for more details.