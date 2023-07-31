The public is invited to attend the conference portion, “Regenerative Tourism: Innovations and Pathways for a Sustainable Future,” on Aug. 8 and 9. PC: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

The University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant Program in partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Social Sciences and the North East Asian Economic Forum will host the 2023 HAPI-NEAEF 32nd Annual Forum and Regenerative Tourism Conference.

This event offers a unique opportunity for professionals from various industries to convene and address critical issues concerning energy, regenerative tourism, community, and the digital economy in the Asia-Pacific region.

On Aug. 8 at the Prince Waikīkī, attendees will have the chance to participate in panel discussions and networking opportunities to build meaningful connections with fellow participants. On Aug. 9, attendees will have the opportunity to see how destination management initiatives are being implemented at Hanauma Bay and Lēʻahi, Diamond Head State Monument. This experience will offer insights into the ongoing prioritization of destination management and stewardship in Hawaiʻi.

HTA is aligned with the conference’s mission of advancing a regenerative tourism future that places the well-being of Hawaiʻi’s communities and natural resources at the forefront.

To learn more about the conference schedule and secure a spot, visit the following website LINK.