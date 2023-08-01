Maui News

Maui County Council meeting to be held remotely Friday due to COVID-19 cases

August 1, 2023, 3:45 PM HST
Due to several cases of COVID-19 within the Legislative Branch, Council Chair Alice L. Lee determined that Friday’s council meeting will be held remotely via Bluejeans.

“Out of an abundance of caution, both for the general public as well as council members and staff, we will be participating in Friday’s council meeting remotely,” Lee said in a news release announcement. “While the Council Chamber will be open for public testimony and to view the meeting, I encourage members of the public to view the meeting and testify remotely if they are able.”

The council agenda is available at mauicounty.us/agendas/. The meeting will be held online at 9 a.m. via BlueJeans link https://maui.bluejeans.com/295235670.

In-person testimony and viewing will be in the Council Chamber, Kalana O Maui Building, 8th Floor, 200 S. High Street, Wailuku. The meeting may also be viewed on Akakū Channel 53.

Members of the public may submit written testimony to [email protected] For more information, contact the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7838.

