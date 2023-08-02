Hale Mahaolu Announces New Board Member, Joyce Tamori.

Hale Mahaolu recently welcomed Joyce Tamori to its Board of Directors. Tamori is currently the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation, which oversees the State Hospital system. She joins Hale Mahaolu’s 15-member Board that provides fiscal and program guidance to Hale Mahaolu.

“I had the opportunity to serve on a previous Board with Ms. Tamori where she was able to demonstrate her compassion and expertise to benefit the organization,” says Board Chair Anders Lyons. “Her contributions will help to strengthen the organization and its programs.”

Hale Mahaolu’s Executive Director Grant Chun said, “We look forward to working with Ms. Tamori as the newest member of our Hale Mahaolu Board. Her knowledge and experience will be beneficial to our mission of providing affordable housing and programs for our community.”

Tamori is a graduate of Baldwin High School and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. She is a Certified Public Accountant.