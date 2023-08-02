PC: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority / Destination Management Action Plan

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau, and Moloka‘i task force are encouraging the public to attend its upcoming community meeting on Aug. 15, at the Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center in Kaunakakai from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Moloka‘i residents are invited to provide feedback on proposed recommendations from the community-based Molokaʻi Destination Management Action Plan.

Caroline Anderson, HTA’s director of planning, said steady progress has been made on Moloka‘i to ensure that the island’s DMAP implementation is meeting the needs and expectations of its residents following initial meetings in 2021 that were centered around community feedback.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The development and implementation of the Moloka‘i Destination Management Action Plan would not have been possible without the insightful and passionate input of the people of Moloka‘i,” said Anderson. “They have been instrumental throughout this process, shaping the actions for their island with honest discussions on how best to mālama the places and traditions they cherish most. We continue to encourage the community dialogue with us, as only together will we be able to fully implement this action plan for the benefit of the community.”

During this community meeting, residents will have the opportunity to hear from HTA, MVCB and task force representatives about how destination management and stewardship is advancing on their island, as well as provide comments and ask questions. Members of the task force will also lead breakout roundtable discussions to encourage community engagement and receive community feedback.

The meeting will cover community-driven messaging to visitors, transportation, voluntourism and small business, and carrying capacity and real estate. Dinner will be provided. Presentations will be posted to HTA’s website and aired on Akakū for those who are unable to attend.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Destination management is a key component of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s work to balance tourism’s economic benefits with its impacts. HTA published the community-led 2021-2023 Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plan (DMAP) in March 2021. It is part of HTA’s strategic vision and continuing efforts to manage tourism in a responsible and regenerative manner. It was developed by the residents of Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i, and in partnership with the County of Maui and Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau.