Maui Business

Virtual event for small businesses seeking contracting with airport rental car companies

August 2, 2023, 4:11 PM HST
* Updated August 2, 4:12 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility at Kahului Airport. PC: file Maui Now.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, Office of Civil Rights, is hosting a virtual Airport Rental Car Supplier Diversity Outreach event and webinar on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The intent of this event is to inform small businesses of contracting opportunities with car rental companies located at Hawai‘i’s airports: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Kahului Airport (OGG), Ellison Onizuka International Airport (KOA), Hilo International Airport (ITO), and Lῑhu‘e Airport (LIH).

Representatives from O‘ahu, Maui, Moloka‘i, Hawai‘i Island, and Kaua‘i will be in attendance to answer questions on providing goods and services to car rental agencies, various contracting opportunities, the Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) certification process, additional Supplier Diversity certifications, and other benefits for small businesses. You do not have to be a certified disadvantaged business to attend this event.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. RSVP at this online link or visit https://forms.office.com/g/JGgGtpkKfG.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability or language interpretation, contact Mr. Daniel Williams at (808) 831-7914  [email protected] as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled.

Upon request, this notice is available in alternate/accessible formats.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Honoapiʻilani Highway Closed Near Leialiʻi Parkway Due To Motor Vehicle Accident 2Power Outage Upcountry And East Maui Areas 3Missing Person Lahaina Man Last Seen Saturday Night 4Road Closure Makawao Ave Closed Due To Motor Vehicle Accident 5Noaa Announces 17m For Infrastructure Improvements At Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary 6Hawaiʻi Island Police Investigate Fatal Dog Attack In Kaʻu