A brush fire has broke out in the area near Stable Road and Hana Highway on Maui. (Photo: Maui Fire Department)

A brush fire and smoke has caused the Federal Aviation Administration to indefinitely shutdown landing operations at Kahului Airport on Friday morning, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation that operates the airport.

The Department of Transportation announced the shutdown in a tweet at 11:21 a.m.

Planes that need to be diverted will go to either Honolulu or Kailua-Kona on the Big Island, according to officials.

Maui Fire Department responded at 11:01 and is working the brush fire in a very dry and light brush area that was spreading rapidly due to strong winds. An estimated 30 acres was burned.

As of 11:50 p.m., the fire was about 90% contained, according to a fire department press release.

Crews will remain on scene to conduct mop-up operations and further secure the perimeter. There are no reports on injuries or property damage.

This is a developing story.