The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Port Town Texaco during a complaint inspection conducted on Aug. 3, 2023 for a rodent infestation.

The establishment is located at 109 West Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului and is operated by Lahaina Petroleum LLC.

The DOH Food Safety Branch conducted the inspection in response to a complaint and observed an active rodent infestation within the establishment. The inspection confirmed at least three live rodents and “a significant amount of rodent droppings and adulterated food” showing evidence of an active rodent infestation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Based on the observations, inspectors instructed the establishment to immediately cease all food operations to protect the public’s health.

The DOH is requiring the businesss to complete the following corrective actions prior to allowing the establishment to resume food sales to the public:

Contact a professional pest control company to discuss a rodent treatment/monitoring plan to fully eradicate the rodent infestation;

Remove clutter within the kitchen and storage areas to eliminate rodent harborage areas

Place all food and drink items in closed bin containers; and

Clean all areas with rodent droppings.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Monday Aug. 7, 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.