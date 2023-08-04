Maui News

Food Safety Branch issues red “closed” placard to gas station business in Kahului

August 4, 2023, 5:38 PM HST
* Updated August 4, 5:39 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Port Town Texaco during a complaint inspection conducted on Aug. 3, 2023 for a rodent infestation.

The establishment is located at 109 West Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului and is operated by Lahaina Petroleum LLC.

The DOH Food Safety Branch conducted the inspection in response to a complaint and observed an active rodent infestation within the establishment. The inspection confirmed at least three live rodents and “a significant amount of rodent droppings and adulterated food” showing evidence of an active rodent infestation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Based on the observations, inspectors instructed the establishment to immediately cease all food operations to protect the public’s health.

The DOH is requiring the businesss to complete the following corrective actions prior to allowing the establishment to resume food sales to the public:

  • Contact a professional pest control company to discuss a rodent treatment/monitoring plan to fully eradicate the rodent infestation;
  • Remove clutter within the kitchen and storage areas to eliminate rodent harborage areas
  • Place all food and drink items in closed bin containers; and
  • Clean all areas with rodent droppings.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Monday Aug. 7, 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

PC: Hawai‘i State Department of Health
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Honoapiʻilani Highway Closed Near Leialiʻi Parkway Due To Motor Vehicle Accident 2Tennis Courts At War Memorial Complex Vandalized To Accommodate Pickleball Use 3Brush Fire And Smoke Near Kahului Airport Shuts Down Landing Operations Indefinitely 4Missing Person Lahaina Man Last Seen Saturday Night 5Category 3 Dora Has Likely Peaked In Intensity Current Forecast Path Is Well South Of Hawaiʻi 6Maui Firefighters Douse Boat Fire At Maʻalaea Harbor