Tennis courts at War Memorial Complex vandalized to accommodate pickleball use

August 4, 2023, 5:27 AM HST
* Updated August 4, 5:32 AM
  • An estimated $1,350 in July 28 damages to the War Memorial Complex upper tennis court includes lines painted to accommodate pickleball play and the installation of a shade structure. The court will close intermittently for repairs. PC: County of Maui
Vandalism has reportedly altered one of the main county tennis courts in Wailuku. According to county officials, the upper tennis court at the War Memorial Complex was painted to accommodate pickleball use and a bracket was installed into a wood panel of the facility fence for shade.

The alterations occurred on July 28, and have resulted in $1,350 in damage. County officials have classified the incident as a case of criminal property damage.

Officials with the county Department of Parks and Recreation say the reconfiguration prevents sanctioned tennis tournaments from taking place, including high school athletic league competitions. Tournaments on tennis courts require compliance with specific markings and unaltered court floors.

As a result, the court must be closed intermittently for repairs.

The upper court was closed this week, and it will reopen temporarily Friday, Aug. 4. After the county secures a contractor through a request for proposals, the upper court must be closed again for about a week to repaint the surface so high school tennis competitions may resume.

The county Department of Parks and Recreation asks that any vandalism to county-owned Parks and Recreation facilities be reported to Maui Police Department.

