Wednesday marked a particularly tragic day on Hawaiʻi’s roadways. Three people were killed in a head-on collision in Lahaina, Maui, and a bicyclist was hit and killed in Waimānalo, Oʻahu.

The deaths mark 51 lives lost on Hawai‘i roads so far this year, which constitutes a significant reduction from the 72 deaths at the same time last year. However, when considering these are family members and friends, “zero is the only number that is acceptable,” according to Transportation officials.

“We thank all of our Hawaiʻi communities for the 38 days of zero fatalities we enjoyed from June 18 through July 26,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “It was an unprecedented streak of highway safety for Hawai‘i. We ask that we all join in to make the streak of zeroes the rule rather than the exception, so no one needs to experience senseless loss.”

Drivers are urged to obey the speed limit and all traffic laws to keep themselves and others on the roads safe.

HDOT reminds the public that August is pedestrian safety month, and with one of the people killed Wednesday being a bike rider, drivers are reminded that a bicyclist or a pedestrian is much more vulnerable without the protection of a metal frame, seat belts, and airbags that a vehicle can provide.

HDOT, county police partners, and emergency partners urge drivers to “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

Transportation officials hope to close the “100 Safe Days of Summer” with no more fatalities on Hawaiʻi’s roadways.