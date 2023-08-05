Maui News

Valley Isle Federal Credit Union, Kiwanis Club donate school supplies to MEO Head Start

August 5, 2023, 7:30 AM HST
* Updated August 5, 7:31 AM
  • Early Childhood Services Director Debbi Amaral and Isaac Pena-Parrilla, Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union Development Manager, organize school supplies collected by the credit union and delivered to Head Start on Thursday. The supplies will go to Head Start preschool families.
  • Valley Isle Federal Credit Union on Thursday dropped off school supplies for Head Start preschoolers during a collection at its three branches that ran from June 26 to July 28.
  • Abby Hernandez, MEO Head Start Family Case Manager, assembles school supplies donated by the Kiwanis Club of the Valley Isle for backpacks to be distributed to Head Start children transitioning to kindergarten in the coming weeks.
  • School supplies donated by the Kiwanis Club of the Valley Isle were placed in 105 backpacks for Head Start youth headed to kindergarten in the coming weeks.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start preschool recently received school supplies from two community organizations that will assist low income families enrolled in the program.

Valley Isle Federal Credit Union on Thursday dropped off school supplies collected for Head Start preschoolers during a drive that ran from June 26 to July 28.

The donations, received at the credit union’s Kahului, Wailuku and Lahaina branches, will support family engagement and home-school curriculum for MEO Head Start children and families.

Items included crayons, markers, supply boxes, tablets, scissors, glue and more.

Earlier, Head Start accepted school supply backpacks from the Kiwanis Club of the Valley Isle for 105 youths transitioning from preschool to kindergarten in the coming weeks.

The Kiwanis members collected the supplies in June and July as part of Project Backpack and dropped them off at Head Start, which assembled the supplies for distribution. Distribution of the backpacks began on July 21.

Head Start supports low income children and families on Maui and Moloka‘i, offering preschool at no cost to qualifying families. The program is more than a traditional preschool, delivering services to children and their families in health and family well-being, while engaging parents as partners every step of the way.

“For many of our Head Start families, the cost of school supplies stretches or may be beyond their family budgets,” said CEO Debbie Cabebe. “We thank Valley Isle Federal Credit Union and the Kiwanis Club of the Valley Isle for their generosity and helping our families send their children off to school to thrive and grow.”

The new Head Start school year begins next week at eight sites on Maui and one on Moloka‘i with an enrollment of about 180, 3- and 4-year-olds.

