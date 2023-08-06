The Make Lemonade Project helps cancer patients through three impactful programs. (Photo courtesy: Make Lemonade Project Instagram)

Aloha Petroleum, the gasoline marketer for the Shell brand in Hawai’i, invites drivers to participate in its Giving Pump campaign in support of the Make Lemonade Project. Now through September 30, designated gas pumps will be featured at select Shell stations across the state with one cent per gallon of fuel to be donated to the local nonprofit.

“We believe in making a positive impact in the lives of those in need within the communities we serve,” said Casie Bui, director of sales operations and marketing at Aloha Petroleum. “We are proud to support the Make Lemonade Project and the work they do to provide financial

grants and support to local cancer survivors on their path to recovery with our third annual Giving Pump campaign.”

The Make Lemonade Project helps cancer patients through three impactful programs. Lemon-Aid provides grants to hard-working cancer patients as they navigate the high costs of treatment. The Lemonade Shop is a web-shop filled with gifts. Free Lemonade Stands filled with free gifts for patients and providers are located in adult and pediatric Cancer Centers on Oahu.

“We are so grateful to have allies like Aloha Petroleum who support our mission to help patients find their new normal, fight, heal and make lemonade,” said Kelsey Nishi Darling, Make Lemonade Project co-founder and executive director. “With the community’s generous support, we can continue to make a difference in the lives of those who are undergoing life-saving treatments, with courage, resilience, strength and hope.”

Participating Shell locations include:

Aloha Island Mart Kaʻahumanu Shell – 137 W Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului

Aloha Island Mart Kīhei Shell – 30 Manao Kala St., Kīhei

Aloha Island Mart Lahainaluna Shell – 263 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina

Aloha Island Mart Waiehu Shell – 270 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku

Aloha Island Mart West Maui Shell – 70 Kapunakea St., Lahaina

Aloha Petroleum’s Giving Pump campaign in 2022 raised more than $15,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities.