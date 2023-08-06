(Lto R) Brian Yano and Chris Millen. (PC: Coldwell Banker Island Properties)

Coldwell Banker Island Properties is launching a new commercial real estate division. With this expansion, the company broadens its services to include commercial real estate sales and commercial property management.

“This move underscores Coldwell Banker Island Properties’ commitment to holistic real estate solutions, effectively serving the needs of clients across both residential and commercial spheres,” according to a business announcement. The new commercial division will provide comprehensive services, helping clients to buy, sell, lease, and manage commercial properties throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

“Coldwell Banker Island Properties has always been committed to providing unmatched real estate services in the Hawaiian region,” said Steve Houle, president of Coldwell Banker Island Properties. “This new expansion into commercial real estate will allow us to serve our clients’ diverse needs even more effectively. Whether it’s a local business seeking new premises, an investor looking for commercial opportunities, or a property owner in need of reliable management services, our new division is poised to deliver exceptional service.”

The new division is led by commercial real estate veterans Brian Yano and Chris Millen who both joined Coldwell Banker Island Properties from JLL.

As vice president and managing director, Yano has been instrumental in the launch of the commercial division. In this role, he will lead property, project, and facilities management services statewide. Previously Yano held positions with JLL, A&B Properties, CBRE, Colliers, and Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Leading commercial sales and leasing will be Chris Millen, CCIM, who serves as vice president. In this position, Chris will oversee commercial sales and leasing across the Hawaiian Islands. Chris’s career highlights include significant investment sales and projects such as 505 Front Street, Kukui Mall, Coco Palms Resort, Fairway Shops, and Nāpili Plaza.

With the launch of its commercial division, Coldwell Banker Island Properties completes a key component in its real estate ecosystem which already includes residential sales, property management and vacation rental management.