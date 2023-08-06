Maui Business

Coldwell Banker Island Properties launches new commercial real estate division

August 6, 2023, 12:25 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

(Lto R) Brian Yano and Chris Millen. (PC: Coldwell Banker Island Properties)

Coldwell Banker Island Properties is launching a new commercial real estate division. With this expansion, the company broadens its services to include commercial real estate sales and commercial property management.

“This move underscores Coldwell Banker Island Properties’ commitment to holistic real estate solutions, effectively serving the needs of clients across both residential and commercial spheres,” according to a business announcement. The new commercial division will provide comprehensive services, helping clients to buy, sell, lease, and manage commercial properties throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

“Coldwell Banker Island Properties has always been committed to providing unmatched real estate services in the Hawaiian region,” said Steve Houle, president of Coldwell Banker Island Properties. “This new expansion into commercial real estate will allow us to serve our clients’ diverse needs even more effectively. Whether it’s a local business seeking new premises, an investor looking for commercial opportunities, or a property owner in need of reliable management services, our new division is poised to deliver exceptional service.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The new division is led by commercial real estate veterans Brian Yano and Chris Millen who both joined Coldwell Banker Island Properties from JLL.

As vice president and managing director, Yano has been instrumental in the launch of the commercial division. In this role, he will lead property, project, and facilities management services statewide. Previously Yano held positions with JLL, A&B Properties, CBRE, Colliers, and Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Leading commercial sales and leasing will be Chris Millen, CCIM, who serves as vice president. In this position, Chris will oversee commercial sales and leasing across the Hawaiian Islands. Chris’s career highlights include significant investment sales and projects such as 505 Front Street, Kukui Mall, Coco Palms Resort, Fairway Shops, and Nāpili Plaza.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With the launch of its commercial division, Coldwell Banker Island Properties completes a key component in its real estate ecosystem which already includes residential sales, property management and vacation rental management.          

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Food Safety Branch Issues Red Closed Placard To Gas Station Business In Kahului 2Transform Your Lashes And Living Space At Queen Kaʻahumanu Center 3Tennis Courts At War Memorial Complex Vandalized To Accommodate Pickleball Use 4Dora Maintains Hurricane Strength Still On Track To Pass South Of Hawaiʻi 5Maui Neurosurgeon Dr Christopher Taleghani Named As One Of Hawaiʻis Top Doctors 6Central Maui Senior Little Leagues World Series Journey Ends With No 2 Spot In The Us