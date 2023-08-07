Akakū Upstairs features action watersports cinematographer, producer, and director,

Jace Panebiancoon Aug. 17. (Photo courtesy: Jace Panebianco Instagram)

The next Akakū Upstairs salon falls on the third Thursday of the month, Aug. 17. This event will feature a free screening and discussion with action watersports cinematographer, producer, and director, Jace Panebianco.

The event will be held at Akakū’s Upstairs Media Lab, 333 Dairy Rd. Suite 205 in Kahului. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. to allow guests to connect prior to the salon, which runs from 6-7:30 p.m. This salon will be recorded and will later air on Akakū Blue – Channel 55, on demand on akaku.org and on the free mobile app.

Seating is limited. Register for free at: https://bit.ly/Akaku-Upstairs-Jace-Panebianco

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jace Panebianco

After competing in the Professional Windsurfing Association Tour for five years, Jace made a transition to filmmaking, partnering with Johnny DeCesare of Poor Boyz Productions where he helped produce many influential action watersport films, including “The Windsurfing Movie” 1&2. He coached Kai Lenny in windsurfing and Poor Boyz Productions documented the beginnings of his professional career, culminating with the Red Bull film, “Paradigm Lost”.

Jace served as Producer/Director of Red Bull’s most successful web series of all time “Who is JOB 2.0-6.0”, following the antics of professional surfer Jamie OʻBrien. Recently, he has been working as the Principle Water Cinematographer for the Apple TV series “Make or Break”. Jace’s latest film, “Broken Molds”, is the origin story of windsurfing which has received many film festival awards, including a Best Director award for himself. Jace has acquired some of the most intimate sport shots in some of the most aggressive water conditions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Akakū Maui Community Media is an independent, nonprofit corporation established in 1992 to promote the creation of media by, for, and about the community. For more information, visit akaku.org. Contact: [email protected] or call 808-871-5554.