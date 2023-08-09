Maui Business

Central Pacific Bank Foundation donates $50,000 on behalf of Maui fire victims

August 9, 2023, 8:42 PM HST
The Central Pacific Bank Foundation is donating $50,000 to the Hawaiʻi Red Cross to help victims of the devastating fires on Maui.

“Our hearts break for everyone on Maui who have been hit by the horrific fires and the CPB Foundation makes this donation in their honor,” said CPB President and CEO Arnold Martines. “CPB is committed to caring for our employees and customers and we are wholeheartedly working on efforts to help people in need during this tragic time.”

“The Hawaiʻi Red Cross is currently responding to the widescale disaster and tragedy caused by wildfires on Maui. We could not do this lifesaving work without the commitment and support of our partners such as the Central Pacific Bank Foundation,” said Hawaii Red Cross CEO Diane Peters-Nguyen. “We are grateful for this generous gift to support those that are suffering from this ongoing disaster.”

The Hawaiʻi Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. It provides disaster relief to those in need at a time of greatest urgency.

