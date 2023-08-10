US Coast Guard Hawaiʻi – Pacific. (8.10.23)

The US Coast Guard, along with federal, state, and local partners continue to respond to Lahaina where a wildfire destroyed hundreds of businesses and homes.

A total of 17 lives were saved from the water and 40 survivors were located ashore by Coast Guard Station Maui boat crews. The Coast Guard has no reports of missing persons in the water, however Coast Guard aircrews and surface assets continue search and rescue operations.

“Today, our assets remain actively engaged in the search and rescue response and our responders are operating and searching as though there may still be survivors in need of assistance,” said Capt. Aja L. Kirksey, Sector Commander of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu.

US Coast Guard aircrews are also supporting overflight assessments of the impacted area and are transporting additional personnel with specialized training and equipment to assist in the response efforts. Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke flew aboard a Coast Guard C-130 to assess the fire damage and observe response efforts firsthand.

Response efforts include:

Coast Guard Station Maui Response Boat Medium and Maui Fire Department jointly transported survivors from the shoreline to triage locations.

Department of Defense asset support: U.S. Navy: (2) Black Hawks; U.S. Army: (1) Black Hawk; National Guard: (2) Chinooks.

District 14 requested National Strike Team, Incident Management Assistance Team, Marine Safety and Security Team (MSST), and Dive Locker Pacific assistance. Two MSST crews, a Remotely Operated Vehicle, and Coast Guard Divers were transported via C-130 to supplement Station Maui.

Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 launched to assist. 02 United States Navy H-60s from HSM-37 flying sorties. Coast Guard C-130 providing overflights and crew transfers to Maui.

Search efforts have included 13 sorties covering 689 square nautical miles.

A safety zone was established 3 nautical miles North and South of Lahaina and extending one nautical mile offshore.

02 USCG members are deployed to Maui County Emergency Operations Center.

District 14 Public Affairs is supporting the newly established Joint Information Center at the State EOC.

We continue to urge residents to heed the safety warnings and adhere to evacuation orders and safety guidelines issued by local authorities. Officials have issued a safety zone and temporary flight restrictions in the vicinity of Lahaina Harbor and surrounding areas for the safety of first responders and the public.

Contact the Maui Emergency Operations Center for emergency operations information at (808) 205-9328.

