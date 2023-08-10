Maui News

County of Maui to air daily public updates on Maui radio stations

August 10, 2023, 9:09 PM HST
File photo by Wendy Osher.

Starting Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, radio stations on Maui will air County of Maui updates on the Lahaina wildfire incident at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

Radio updates will supplement information posted on the county’s website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Maui radio stations include the following:

  • Pacific Media Group on KPOA FM 92.9 (west side) / FM 93.5; KJKS FM 99.3 (west side) / FM 99.9 FM; KJMD FM 107.1 (west side) / FM 98.3; KHLI FM 101.7 (west side) / FM 92.5; KMVI AM 900 / FM 102.5; and KNUI AM 550 / FM 106.1
  • KAOI Radio Group on 1110 AM / 96.7 FM
  • KPMW FM 105.5
  • Akaku’s KAKU 88.5

