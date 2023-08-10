Maui News
County of Maui to air daily public updates on Maui radio stations
Starting Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, radio stations on Maui will air County of Maui updates on the Lahaina wildfire incident at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
Radio updates will supplement information posted on the county’s website, Facebook and Instagram pages.
Maui radio stations include the following:
- Pacific Media Group on KPOA FM 92.9 (west side) / FM 93.5; KJKS FM 99.3 (west side) / FM 99.9 FM; KJMD FM 107.1 (west side) / FM 98.3; KHLI FM 101.7 (west side) / FM 92.5; KMVI AM 900 / FM 102.5; and KNUI AM 550 / FM 106.1
- KAOI Radio Group on 1110 AM / 96.7 FM
- KPMW FM 105.5
- Akaku’s KAKU 88.5
