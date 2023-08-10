Maui News

Family Assistance Center established to link loved ones with information on unaccounted-for individuals

August 10, 2023, 12:42 PM HST
* Updated August 10, 12:43 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Update: 11:53 a.m., Aug. 10, 2023

A Family Assistance Center is open at Kahului Community Center for family members who are looking for information about loved ones who are unaccounted for and may be affected by the wildfires on Maui.

The center at 275 Uhu St. is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Friday. Hours after Friday have not been set.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Emergency Management Agency will pass out forms to be filled out to help in the process of locating unaccounted for family members.

People trying to locate loved ones who may be impacted by the fires also can call the American Red Cross hotline at 1-800-733-2767.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Haleakala Highway Closure Due To Brush Fire Evacuation Of Kula 200 Off Auliʻi Dr 2Kahului Airport Busy With Tourists Leaving One Said Lahaina Was Like War Of The Worlds 3Maui Road Closures Due To Severe Weather Fires 4Lahaina Front Street Photo Journey West Maui Wildfire Aftermath 5Kihei Fire Photos Fire Suppression Efforts Continue 6Emergency Proclamation Issued Due To Wildfires Sparked By High Winds From Passing Hurricane Dora