Update: 11:53 a.m., Aug. 10, 2023

A Family Assistance Center is open at Kahului Community Center for family members who are looking for information about loved ones who are unaccounted for and may be affected by the wildfires on Maui.

The center at 275 Uhu St. is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Friday. Hours after Friday have not been set.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency will pass out forms to be filled out to help in the process of locating unaccounted for family members.

People trying to locate loved ones who may be impacted by the fires also can call the American Red Cross hotline at 1-800-733-2767.