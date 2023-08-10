Maui News

Maui Fire Map: NASA’s FIRMS Offers Near Real-Time Insights into Maui Wildfires

August 10, 2023, 7:45 AM HST
* Updated August 10, 7:49 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

As wildfires persist on Maui, NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) plays a role in monitoring fire movements. By utilizing satellite data from MODIS and VIIRS, FIRMS offers real-time and standard fire products, aiding local authorities and emergency responders.

Maui Fires as of August 10, 2023 7:42am HST. PC: NASA FIRMS
Maui Fires as of August 10, 2023 7:42am HST. PC: NASA FIRMS

FIRMS’ Fire Map allows users to explore global active fire detections through MODIS and VIIRS data. Near real-time fire data is available within 3 hours of satellite passes, contributing to containment efforts. Imagery is accessible within 4-5 hours, providing a visual representation of the fire’s scope.

West Maui Fires as of August 10, 2023 7:42am HST. PC: NASA FIRMS
West Maui Fires as of August 10, 2023 7:42am HST. PC: NASA FIRMS
Upcountry/Central Maui Fires as of August 10, 2023 7:42am HST. PC: NASA FIRMS
Upcountry/Central Maui Fires as of August 10, 2023 7:42am HST. PC: NASA FIRMS

Users should be aware that the data is provided “as is,” with users assuming responsibility for its application.

To view the full interactive map, click here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Haleakala Highway Closure Due To Brush Fire Evacuation Of Kula 200 Off Auliʻi Dr 2Kahului Airport Busy With Tourists Leaving One Said Lahaina Was Like War Of The Worlds 3Maui Road Closures Due To Severe Weather Fires 4Lahaina Front Street Photo Journey West Maui Wildfire Aftermath 5Kihei Fire Photos Fire Suppression Efforts Continue 6Emergency Proclamation Issued Due To Wildfires Sparked By High Winds From Passing Hurricane Dora