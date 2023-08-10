As wildfires persist on Maui, NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) plays a role in monitoring fire movements. By utilizing satellite data from MODIS and VIIRS, FIRMS offers real-time and standard fire products, aiding local authorities and emergency responders.

Maui Fires as of August 10, 2023 7:42am HST. PC: NASA FIRMS

FIRMS’ Fire Map allows users to explore global active fire detections through MODIS and VIIRS data. Near real-time fire data is available within 3 hours of satellite passes, contributing to containment efforts. Imagery is accessible within 4-5 hours, providing a visual representation of the fire’s scope.

West Maui Fires as of August 10, 2023 7:42am HST. PC: NASA FIRMS

Upcountry/Central Maui Fires as of August 10, 2023 7:42am HST. PC: NASA FIRMS

Users should be aware that the data is provided “as is,” with users assuming responsibility for its application.

To view the full interactive map, click here.

