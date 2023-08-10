Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Hawaiʻi and ordered Federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires beginning on August 8, 2023, and continuing.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in Maui County.

“This is a tragic day for everyone in Hawai‘i and the nation. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and the survivors suffering through the deadliest natural disaster the state has seen in generations,” said Governor Josh Green.

“In the coming days — as more and more details emerge — I ask that we as a state provide all the emotional and financial support we can to the people of Lāhainā and Maui. As governor of the State of Hawai‘i, I pledge to spare no resources to combat the destructive wildfires, shelter the displaced, treat and bring comfort to the traumatized, support our first responders, restore communication lines and enlist the aid of our federal and county partners to confront this this once-in-a-lifetime catastrophe,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

President Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Hawai‘i and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the ongoing wildfires that began on Aug. 8.

His action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Maui County. The assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, as well as other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the the disaster.

Federal funding also will be available to state and eligible county governments, as well as to certain private, nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis, for debris removal and emergency protective measures in Maui County. Assistance for emergency protective measures for Hawai‘i County also will be made available.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

The White House statement indicated that Mr. Maona N. Ngwira of FEMA has been appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Federal funding also is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal and emergency protective measures in Maui County, and assistance for emergency protective measures for Hawaiʻi County.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lastly, Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Mr. Maona N. Ngwira of FEMA has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Damage assessments are continuing, and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.