The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health urges caution for residents and business owners who are being allowed to return to their properties in the Lahaina area. DOH recommends the following tips for those returning to the area.

Keep children away – children should not help with clean-up efforts and should not play in areas with ash or debris.

Protect yourself – People should wear protective face masks, goggles, gloves, longsleeves, pants, socks and closed-toed shoes (to avoid skin contact with ash).

– Be careful of over-exhaustion. Stay hydrated, take breaks, and consider bringing shade. Masks – Cloth masks only partially protect you from ash. Instead, DOH recommends wearing a tight-fitting respirator mask – look for the words NIOSH or N95 printed on the mask. N95 masks are best but paint, dust, and surgical masks can also be used during clean-up.

In a crisis like this, it’s also important to take care of your mental health. When people experience a disaster, they may be in shock and experience a wide range of emotions. The DOH is offering crisis mental health services and expanding hours to those experiencing emotional or psychological distress as a result of the Maui wildfires.

To receive emergency services on Maui, contact DOH at (808) 984-2150 or via email at [email protected] or in person at 121 Mahalani Street in Wailuku. Clinic hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Hawaiʻi CARES crisis line is available 24/7 by calling 808-832-3100 or 1-800-753-6879, or calling, texting, or chatting 988.

DOH will continue to coordinate with federal, state and county officials to ensure the safety of residents and visitors as they return to the affected area.