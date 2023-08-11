As many as 19 Maui Health personnel have been impacted by the wildfires, and 15 have suffered a complete loss of their homes. (PC: Maui Health Foundation)

The Maui Health Foundation has set up an Employee Assistance Fund to provide financial support to those impacted by the wildfires to purchase immediate needs such as toiletries, medication, clothes, food, and temporary housing.

As many as 19 Maui Health personnel have been impacted by the wildfires, and 15 have suffered a complete loss of their homes.

Maui Health Foundation asks for the publicʻs kōkua (help) at this time to care for those who have cared for the community when they were needed the most.

Click here to support the Maui Health Employee Assistance Fund. All funds will go directly to supporting Maui Health personnel.