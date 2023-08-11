Inside West Maui: Interview with Council Member Tamara Paltin – Aug. 11, 2023

Interview by Jack Dugan. VC: Bob McIntyre

West Maui residency area office destroyed

Councilmember Tamara Paltin announced she will have access to phone and email connectivity to respond to constituents, despite the destruction of the West Maui residency area office due to the recent fires.

Paltin said efforts to maintain connectivity at other locations in West Maui are underway, amongst other relief efforts. To contact Councilmember Paltin, please call 808-295-2967 or email [email protected].

“For today, I am working out of Honolua Valley because I was able to secure access to connectivity,” said Paltin, who holds the seat for the West Maui residency area. “We are continuing to look for ways to support our communities and address their concerns in these difficult circumstances.”

Paltin said if members of the community are unable to receive a response, she may be responding to other requests.

Please visit mauicounty.gov for updates and more information on how to find loved ones. To find more resources and ways to contribute, visit https://www.mauicounty.us/community/support/.