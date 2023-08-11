Maui News

Limited into West Maui starts for residents at noon; Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

August 11, 2023, 9:25 AM HST
* Updated August 11, 10:33 AM
BREAKING: 9 a.m., Aug. 11, 2023

ACCESS TO LAHAINA THROUGH MAALAEA TO REOPEN TO RESIDENTS OF WEST MAUI. Motorists need to show proof of residency, and visitors must show proof of a hotel reservation. This starts at noon today (Aug. 11, 2023).  

CURFEW IMPLEMENTED: A curfew will be in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily in Historic Lahaina Town and affected areas. That means that access through Māʻalaea to get to Lahaina will be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., with no access into the restricted zone of Lahaina Town will be in effect until hazardous conditions improve.

The County of Maui will be working to secure the heavily impacted area of Lahaina Town. The area is being protected so that search crews looking for victims can continue to work in the area and because the fire has caused unsafe conditions. No unauthorized public access will be allowed beyond barricaded areas.

West Maui remains without power and water, and search crews continue efforts in the Lahaina town area for victims of the brush fire.

