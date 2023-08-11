PC: Donovan Fayd (8.10.23)

Councilmember and Presiding Officer Pro Tempore Tasha Kama (Kahului residency district) today announced that the Council’s Housing and Land Use (HLU) committee will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 to address emergency housing and shelter for residents displaced by the recent fires.

Representatives from the Mayor’s Office and the Maui County Department of Housing and Human Concerns have been invited to present details on the scope of what is needed and the administration’s plan to provide temporary housing for residents. Governor Green’s Chief Housing Officer Nani Medeiros has also been invited to discuss how the State intends to partner with Maui County to help facilitate the process of providing emergency shelter and housing.

“This is an unprecedented disaster the likes of which our community has never seen, and one which I hope we never see again,” HLU Chair Kama said. “Even as Police are doing their heart-wrenching but important work of search and recovery, we must move quickly to gauge the need and provide housing for our displaced residents.

“My heart goes out to all the families who lost loved ones, or who are still trying urgently to locate missing family members and friends. Please know that we will continue to work in partnership with the Mayor, his administration and local, State and community agencies as well as national organizations to help with recovery and response efforts in these critical first few days and beyond. This is a time when we must join hands to lift our people in moving forward- together.”

To donate to charitable organizations supporting Maui residents in need, visit: https://www.mauicounty.us/community/support/.

For more information on Wednesday’s HLU committee meeting, visit www.mauicounty.us/agendas or call 808-270-5501. The meeting will also be broadcast live on Facebook (Maui County Council) and on Akaku Ch. 53.