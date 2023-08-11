The Maui Sunday Market invites the community to join hands in offering assistance to fire evacuees by donating essential items that can help alleviate their immediate needs.

(PC: Maui Sunday Market)

In response to the recent wildfires that have impacted numerous families in the Maui community, the Maui Sunday Market will be hosting two donation drop-off events.

The events will be held on Aug. 13 and 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot.

The Maui Sunday Market invites the community to join hands in offering assistance to fire evacuees by donating essential items that can help alleviate their immediate needs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The following items will be accepted:

Non-perishable food items

Bottled water

Personal hygiene products

Baby diapers, food, and formula

Bedding essentials such as sheets, pillows, blankets, and towels

Pet food, toys, supplies, pop-up kennels

Clean clothing for adults, children, and infants

Toys in new or gently used condition

Gift cards

Teresa Ferreira, the event coordinator of Maui Sunday Market, expressed her sentiments about the initiative, saying, “The recent Maui wildfires have posed immense challenges for many of our island’s families. Our extended Maui Sunday Market ‘ohana truly cares, and we feel a deep sense of gratitude for the opportunity to stand together as a community, reaching out to those in need with open hearts.”

The Maui Sunday Market is presented by Maui Food Technology Center. The event is supported by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development and sponsored by Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. Event admission and parking is free.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about the Maui Sunday Market, visit

www.MauiSundayMarket.com.