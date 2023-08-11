Maui News

The Shops at Wailea, Hearts of Aloha drive

August 11, 2023
In support of all the families and visitors affected by the devastating fires on Maui, The Shops at Wailea will be hosting a fundraiser raising donations for all residents and visitors that have been affected by the Maui wildfires.

On-line Donations can be made via QR code below.

On-Site Donations can also be made on Friday, Aug. 11 and on Monday, Aug. 14 through Friday, Aug. 18.

The drive will accept non-perishable food, bottled water, hygiene items and blankets. Those wishing to donate should bring donated items to the Center at The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive to the curbside, Makai Entry, (near Doctor’s on Call). Donation hours are between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

If you have any questions or need further details, please contact The Shops at Wailea Management Office at 808 891-6770.

100% of all donations will be delivered to the Maui County Red Cross.

