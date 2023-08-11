Update: 5 p.m., Aug. 11, 2023

Most public schools in Upcountry, South and Central Maui will begin phased reopenings during the week of Aug. 14-17, 2023, beginning with school staff reporting to campuses. (Friday, Aug. 18 is a state holiday.)

With the exception of King Kekaulike High School, all Upcountry, South and Central Maui school staff will return to campuses on Monday, Aug.14. Students will be welcomed to school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, though Maui High’s student start date will be announced next week. This staggered schedule will allow school teams time to assess damage and staffing capacity to ensure a safe reopening.

King Kekaulike High School facilities are still being assessed and will remain closed to both students and staff until the campus can be fully evaluated. Maui High will welcome staff back to campus on Monday, Aug. 14, though students’ start date is pending the status of the evacuation shelter.

Maui schools with staff returning Aug. 14 and students returning Aug. 16 are:

Upcountry Maui

Kalama Intermediate

Haʻiku Elementary

Kula Elementary

Makawao Elementary

Pāʻia Elementary

Pukalani Elementary

Central Maui

Maui High (*Student return date pending status of shelter)

Baldwin High

Maui Waena Intermediate

ʻĪao Intermediate

Kahului Elementary

Lihikai Elementary

Pomaika‘i Elementary

Pu‘u Kukui Elementary

Waihe‘e Elementary

Wailuku Elementary

South Maui

Kūlanihāko‘i High

Lokelani Intermediate

Kīhei Elementary

Kamali‘i Elementary

School remaining closed to staff and students, pending further evaluation:

King Kekaulike High

West Maui

As previously announced, the HIDOE’s four public school campuses in Lāhainā will remain closed next week (Monday, Aug. 14 – Thursday, Aug. 17). The Department is working with emergency response officials to gain access to the area as soon as safely possible to assess the scope and degree of damage to each of the Lāhainā schools.

Students who were enrolled at a Lahaina school under a geographic exception (GE) — including Lahainaluna High boarding students — should enroll at the public school in the geographic area in which they reside.

School enrollment for displaced families

With the status of reopening West Maui schools unknown, starting Monday, Aug. 14, families impacted by the wildfires are encouraged to re-enroll their child(ren) at another public school near their residence, even if their residence is temporary. Neighborhood schools may be found at bit.ly/HIDOESchoolSiteLocator.

HIDOE schools statewide will be welcoming the immediate enrollment of students impacted by the wildfires. Displaced families experiencing unstable housing conditions will be eligible to enroll at a school under provisions of the McKinney-Vento Act, which relaxes standard enrollment procedures.

For families facing unique circumstances in an area that has adequate internet connection, the Department’s State Distance Learning Program is available to students. With this option, parents may select between asynchronous learning (flexible schedule for accessing lessons and assignments) or synchronous learning (real-time participation in virtual classes through video conferencing). Parents can register their child at bit.ly/MauiDistanceLearning. One form per child should be completed. The program will provide a device for any student who is accepted.

Students who were enrolled in a Hawaiian language immersion program at a Lāhainā school may enroll in another Kaiapuni program. For Kaiapuni students who need a virtual option, the State Kaiapuni Distance Learning Program is available. Parents can enroll in the distance learning program at the nearest Kaiapuni school.

How you can help

In response to the outpouring of generosity toward the recovery of West Maui school communities, the Department is partnering with the Public Schools of Hawai‘i Foundation to support impacted school communities. The most immediate need and request from Maui schools is for monetary donations that can provide direct support for response efforts. Learn more at bit.ly/HelpMauiSchools.

