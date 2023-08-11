Maui News

Upcountry, South and Central Maui public school campuses to begin phased reopenings next week; West Maui schools to remain closed

August 11, 2023, 5:20 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Update: 5 p.m., Aug. 11, 2023

Most public schools in Upcountry, South and Central Maui will begin phased reopenings during the week of Aug. 14-17, 2023, beginning with school staff reporting to campuses. (Friday, Aug. 18 is a state holiday.)

With the exception of King Kekaulike High School, all Upcountry, South and Central Maui school staff will return to campuses on Monday, Aug.14. Students will be welcomed to school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, though Maui High’s student start date will be announced next week. This staggered schedule will allow school teams time to assess damage and staffing capacity to ensure a safe reopening. 

King Kekaulike High School facilities are still being assessed and will remain closed to both students and staff until the campus can be fully evaluated. Maui High will welcome staff back to campus on Monday, Aug. 14, though students’ start date is pending the status of the evacuation shelter. 

Maui schools with staff returning Aug. 14 and students returning Aug. 16 are:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Upcountry Maui

  • Kalama Intermediate
  • Haʻiku Elementary
  • Kula Elementary
  • Makawao Elementary
  • Pāʻia Elementary
  • Pukalani Elementary

Central Maui

  • Maui High (*Student return date pending status of shelter) 
  • Baldwin High
  • Maui Waena Intermediate
  • ʻĪao Intermediate
  • Kahului Elementary
  • Lihikai Elementary
  • Pomaika‘i Elementary
  • Pu‘u Kukui Elementary
  • Waihe‘e Elementary
  • Wailuku Elementary

South Maui

  • Kūlanihāko‘i High
  • Lokelani Intermediate
  • Kīhei Elementary
  • Kamali‘i Elementary

School remaining closed to staff and students, pending further evaluation:

  • King Kekaulike High 

West Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As previously announced, the HIDOE’s four public school campuses in Lāhainā will remain closed next week (Monday, Aug. 14 – Thursday, Aug. 17).  The Department is working with emergency response officials to gain access to the area as soon as safely possible to assess the scope and degree of damage to each of the Lāhainā schools. 

Students who were enrolled at a Lahaina school under a geographic exception (GE) — including Lahainaluna High boarding students — should enroll at the public school in the geographic area in which they reside.

School enrollment for displaced families 

With the status of reopening West Maui schools unknown, starting Monday, Aug. 14, families impacted by the wildfires are encouraged to re-enroll their child(ren) at another public school near their residence, even if their residence is temporary. Neighborhood schools may be found at bit.ly/HIDOESchoolSiteLocator.

HIDOE schools statewide will be welcoming the immediate enrollment of students impacted by the wildfires. Displaced families experiencing unstable housing conditions will be eligible to enroll at a school under provisions of the McKinney-Vento Act, which relaxes standard enrollment procedures. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For families facing unique circumstances in an area that has adequate internet connection, the Department’s State Distance Learning Program is available to students. With this option, parents may select between asynchronous learning (flexible schedule for accessing lessons and assignments) or synchronous learning (real-time participation in virtual classes through video conferencing). Parents can register their child at bit.ly/MauiDistanceLearning. One form per child should be completed. The program will provide a device for any student who is accepted.

Students who were enrolled in a Hawaiian language immersion program at a Lāhainā school may enroll in another Kaiapuni program. For Kaiapuni students who need a virtual option, the State Kaiapuni Distance Learning Program is available. Parents can enroll in the distance learning program at the nearest Kaiapuni school.

How you can help 

In response to the outpouring of generosity toward the recovery of West Maui school communities, the Department is partnering with the Public Schools of Hawai‘i Foundation to support impacted school communities. The most immediate need and request from Maui schools is for monetary donations that can provide direct support for response efforts. Learn more at bit.ly/HelpMauiSchools.

Resource:

  • Flyer regarding impacted students enrolling in school near to their (temporary) residence: Parent flyer
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Lahaina Front Street Photo Journey West Maui Wildfire Aftermath 2Kahului Airport Busy With Tourists Leaving One Said Lahaina Was Like War Of The Worlds 3Maui Wildfire Updates Death Toll Rises To 36 4Haleakala Highway Closure Due To Brush Fire Evacuation Of Kula 200 Off Auliʻi Dr 5Kihei Fire Photos Fire Suppression Efforts Continue 6Maui Fire Map Nasas Firms Offers Near Real Time Insights Into Maui Wildfires