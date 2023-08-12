PDC: Exposure Lahaina Fire – Maui County, Hawaiʻi, Aug. 11, 23. RESOURCES / Pacific Disaster Center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency

Pacific Disaster Center and FEMA release Fire Damage Assessment Maps

1:57 a.m., Aug. 12, 2023

The Pacific Disaster Center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency released damage assessment maps from multiple wildfires in Maui County.

According to PDC, as of Aug. 11, 2023, damage assessments related to the Lahaina Fire resulted in an estimated total of 2,719 structures exposed; 2,207 structures damaged or destroyed; and 2,170 acres burned. 86% of buildings exposed to the fire were classified as residential.

The new information far exceeds the the 270 structures which had been reported as damaged or destroyed in initial estimates.

The estimated cost to rebuild in Lahaina is projected at $5.52 billion.

In Kula, 544 structures were exposed, 678 acres burned, and the estimated cost to rebuild is $434 million, according to the maps.

PDC: Exposure Kula Fire, Maui County, Hawaiʻi, Aug. 11, 2023. RESOURCES / Pacific Disaster Center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency

Geospatial Damage Assessment Summary. Hawaiʻi. RESOURCES / Pacific Disaster Center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.