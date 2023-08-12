The Maui County Business Resource Center hosts guest presenter Sandy Baz for discussion focused on “The dollar value of your Maui-based business.”

The presentation takes place on Aug. 14, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at the Maui County Business Resource Center, located at 110 ʻAlaʻihi Street, Suite 209 in Kahului. There is no charge for attending.

County of Maui Service Center. PC: Wendy Osher.

Baz is the chief safety officer for Maui Oil Company and owner of Paulele Advisors consulting firm.

He previously served 12 years in county government, four as the managing director and eight as the budget director. Prior to that he was the chief executive officer of Maui Economic Opportunity, one of the largest nonprofit organizations in Maui.

Baz is a graduate of St. Anthony High School in Wailuku and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business and Master of Business Administration in Management and Strategy from Western Governors University.

He was born and raised on Maui, is married with five children and has over 25 years of volunteer service in our community.

He currently volunteers as the Treasurer for the Maui United Way, Treasurer for the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber Foundation, and member of the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Chancellor’s Advisory Committee.

