King’s Cathedral in Kahului remains open to shelter and provide basic needs for individuals and families affected by Maui’s wildfires.

Since Tuesday, more than 700 people have sheltered in the church’s building and parking lot.

Reception is located under the white tents on the Zippy’s side. Anyone seeking shelter or assistance may register 24/7.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The church has partnered with nationwide organizations such as City Serve, Convoy of Hope, Mercy Chefs, Samaritan’s Purse and many more, as well as local companies including Lowe’s Hawaiʻi and Mauna Loa Helicopters.

On Sunday, the ministry is focusing its efforts on forward deployment and establishing a basecamp and distribution center in Lahaina. As their operation continues to evolve, the church asks that those wishing to donate clothing please standby as they shift their capacity to accommodate consumables, food and supplies specific toward their mobilization effort.

Refer to the most up-to-date donation needs list on their website.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More than 150 volunteers have come daily from all across the island and state. New volunteers should register via the church website and wait to be contacted for their shift assignment prior to arriving on site. Church services will go on as planned this weekend in all of the King’s campuses, with the exception of our Lahaina chapel that was destroyed in the fire.

Worship services are on Sundays at 7 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Registration and donation drop off may be limited or temporarily unavailable at these times.

For more information visit kingscathedral.com or call the church office at 808-871-7311.