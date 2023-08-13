There are several ways for people impacted by the Maui fires to get mental health help, counseling and resilience information.

They Include:

The National Alliance of Mental Health is starting a Maui Strong support group. Meetings will be Aug. 19 and 26 at 10 a.m. via Zoom. To register, email: [email protected]

Hawai’i Wildfire Recovery & Resilience Resource Guide. Go to hicares.hawaii.gov/Hawaii-wildfire.

Hawaiʻi UTelehealth for confidential counseling. They say: “Itʻs Okay to ask for help. You donʻt have to fight your battles alone. Talk to us.” They can be contacted by calling 808-375-2745, emailing [email protected] or going to hawaiiutelehealth.org.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health’s Maui Community Mental Health Center is offering crisis mental health services. Call 808-984-2150 or go to [email protected]. People can also go in-person at 121 Mahalani St. in Wailuku, Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are extended hours on Saturdays and Sundays, also from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Free mental health support group on Aug. 18 from 1 to 2 p.m. Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/93303860163. Meeting ID: 933 0386 0163. The group will be facilitated by Natalia Werkoff.

Hawaiʻi Cares is offering local crisis counselors. Call 808-832-3100 or 1-800-753-6879, or call/text/chat 988. After hour services are available.

Mental Health America is offering help. Contact the Disaster Distress Helpline for free if you need to talk to someone at 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746. To connect directly to an agent in American Sign Language, call 1-800-985-5990 from your videophone. ASL Support is available 24/7.

Carelon Behavioral Health, a partner with the Hawai‘i Medical Service Association, is offering free counseling services. Call 1-800-580-6934.