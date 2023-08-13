Update: 11:02 a.m., Aug. 13, 2023

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply is issuing an unsafe water alert for areas of Upper Kula and Lahaina affected by wildfires. As a precaution, customers in those areas are advised not to drink and not to boil their water. Instead of tap water, customers are advised to use only bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice and preparing food.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Failure to follow this advisory could result in illness, according to the department and state Department of Health. Due to the wildfires, structures were destroyed and some areas of the water system lost pressure. Those conditions may have caused harmful contaminants, including benzene and other volatile organic chemicals, to enter the water system.

Customers are advised to:

Limit the use of hot water

Limit shower and bathing time and use lukewarm water and a ventilated area

Use a dishwasher to wash dishes and use the air dry setting

Wash clothing in cold water

Avoid using clothes dryers

Not use hot tubs or swimming pools

Not use ice from automatic ice makers

Use proper ventilation when using water indoors

For more information, call 808-270-7550.