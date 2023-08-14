UH Foundation has set up several funds to benefit students, faculty and staff, and another to support the meals being made at Maui College for evacuees and first responders.

“Homes, businesses, and entire neighborhoods are burned to the ground on Maui, and the death toll continues to climb. We know it will take time for families and communities to rebuild,” according to the foundation.

“The University of Hawaiʻi is uniquely positioned to respond quickly in emergencies affecting our students, faculty, and staff. We are ready today with financial assistance for our UH ‘ohana – on any campus – who are affected by these terrible events on Maui,” the announcement stated. “We are heartbroken but undaunted. Please join us in supporting our UH community. Every dollar you contribute will directly benefit our students and faculty, now when they need support most.”

**100% of donations received through this effort will directly support students, faculty, staff, and the Maui community. Visit the following link for more: https://www.uhfoundation.org/give/giving-opportunity/help-maui