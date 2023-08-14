The Maui Prep ‘ohana shares in the grief over the devastating fire that consumed Lahaina.

“We offer profound condolences to all who have experienced loss of their sacred spaces. We especially grieve over the loss of Sacred Hearts School and King Kamehameha III Elementary School. West Maui schools have provided a safe haven and sure educational foundation for countless Lahaina students for many years,” said school administrators.

According to a news release, Maui Prep would like to accommodate students who are looking to return to school this year. Admissions Director Liz Turcik will be available beginning Monday, Aug. 14 to Friday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bozich Center on the Maui Prep campus to accept applications and answer questions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Those who are unable to reach the school because of road closures, email Turcik at admiss[email protected] or leave a voicemail at 808-665-9966 ext 305.

The tentative starting date is Monday, Aug. 21.

Maui Prep would like to open its doors to provide a sense of hope for a grieving community.