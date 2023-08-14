Lahaina Gateway Center serves as a key distribution hub. Three healthcare providers are providing services here. PC: 8.13.23 Donovan Fayd / Maui Now

There are now at least three different providers actively aiding in Medical response to the needs of those in the West Maui community.

Kaiser Permanente outpatient health and medical clinics will operate from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at:

Lahaina Gateway : Mobile Health Vehicle providing first aid, pediatric services, and OB/GYN services. OB/GYN services begin Aug. 14 and will be offered every Friday beginning Aug. 18.

: Mobile Health Vehicle providing first aid, pediatric services, and OB/GYN services. OB/GYN services begin Aug. 14 and will be offered every Friday beginning Aug. 18. Nāpili Park : First Aid Station providing first aid and pediatric services.

: First Aid Station providing first aid and pediatric services. Hyatt Regency Lahaina, Lahaina Ballroom: First Aid Station providing first aid services.

Maui Health clinicians and physicians from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, will provide first-aid, wound care, health and wellness checks pharmacy services, including baby formula for all community members in need, regardless of health insurance, at Lahaina Gateway and Nāpili Park.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Starting Monday, Aug. 14, Kaiser Permanente will provide medical services to KP members and non-members at three locations in Lahaina. Pharmacy courier services will be available at all three sites. These locations are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. For details, visit at kp.org/hawaii.

Minit Medical: Opening urgent care in the Lahaina Gateway this morning, Aug. 14. The group will be working directly with Mauiola Pharmacy to get prescriptions out to patients immediately in West Maui. Staff can also care for all other urgent care needs.