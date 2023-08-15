Volunteers from the Maui community set up a checkpoint station at the Honokōwai Beach Park outside of Lāhainā. From clothes to food and medical help, volunteers have been assisting the community without electricity and internet following the recent fatal fire that left hundreds houseless. Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Megan Moseley/Maui Now).

Monday morning a caravan of nurse practitioners, mental health counselors, a psychiatrist and dedicated volunteers arrived in West Maui to support residents in need from the Lahaina fire.

They were part of The Mauna Medic Healers Hui, a group of healers dedicated to protecting the Protectors of the Mauna, who helped organize the grassroots effort for medical, mental health and supply coordination. Others were there from organizations such as Mālama Maui Nui, as well as a group to assist with houseless outreach.

They were in West Maui to help people who survived the nation's most deadliest wildfire in a 100 years and have been shut off from the rest of the world.























The group included volunteers from Maui and neighboring islands, including Soonja Tyrrell, a nurse practitioner, who flew in from Oʻahu.

“I couldn’t sleep,” she said. “I was on Oʻahu just watching TV. I told myself, ‘I can’t sleep. I need to go.ʻ”

Tyrrell helped residents refill prescriptions and provided an empathetic ear for those who needed it. Residents and those passing by would stop by the station to share a tear, receive everything from over-the-counter medicines to bandages. Throughout the day they helped a man with an injured hand, and provided an inhaler to another, as well as the occasional hug.

Laura Dvorak, also a part of the hui, said while the group initially began on Mauna Kea during the 2015 and 2019 blockades, efforts for community support were reignited during the onset of the Lahaina tragedy.

With checkpoint stations set up in Pōhaku Park or “S-Turns,” Honokōwai Beach Park and Kahana Boat ramp, it appeared that the volunteer medical personnel were first on the scene.

Dr. Emily Loren said she had trouble getting to her friend’s property to assist with the relief efforts.

“Honestly, where’s FEMA? Where’s the Red Cross?” she asked.

She said she was told she wasn’t allowed to go into the area originally, but was driven to help her friends and be supportive so she got to Kahana by boat. In Kahana, she offered those in need oxygen.

Throughout the day, volunteers delivered water, ice, home goods, foods and more to residents along Lahainaluna Road, as well as at various assistance locations in Honokōwai, Lahaina Gateway shopping center and Kahana.