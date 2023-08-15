Update: 6:17 p.m., Aug. 15, 2023

The County of Maui and Maui Police Department reports they are saddened to confirm the following identities of victims involved in the Maui Wildfire Disaster. “Our hearts go out to the families, friends and community affected by this devastating event,” according to a county officials.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families who are beginning to receive notifications about their loved ones,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “As a community, we offer our prayers of comfort in this most difficult time.”

Maui Police Department and assisting partners have been working tirelessly to ensure that proper protocols are followed while notifying the families of the victims involved. The County of Maui’s priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As of today, Aug. 15, 2023, we can confirm the following individuals have been identified and next of kin notified:

Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina

Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina

Currently, authorities have identified three individuals who are pending next of kin notification. At this time, there have been 106 human remains recovered, awaiting identification.

“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families. We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure that they are updated and supported throughout this process. We extend our gratitude to the community for their support and understanding during this challenging time,” the announcement said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD