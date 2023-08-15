The United Health Foundation is donating $500,000 to help residents of Hawaiʻi affected by the devastating wildfires. (PC: United Health Foundation)

The United Health Foundation is donating $500,000 to help residents of Hawaiʻi affected by the devastating wildfires that are impacting local communities.

The funds will support immediate needs, as well as longer-term recovery and rebuilding efforts, including:

$250,000 to Hawaiʻi Community Foundation to support community-based rapid response and recovery efforts. Funding will support evolving needs, including shelter, food, financial assistance, and other services on Maui through the ‘Maui Strong Fund’.

$250,000 to Maui Food Bank to distribute food across the island. For every $1 donation, Maui Food Bank can provide four meals to those in need.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Hawaiʻi affected by the devastating wildfires,” said Patricia L. Lewis, chief sustainability officer, UnitedHealth Group. “These funds will support local response efforts to help residents and communities recover and rebuild.”

Additionally, both UnitedHealthcare and Optum, companies of UnitedHealth Group, are taking the following actions:

UnitedHealthcare is authorizing exemptions of prior authorizations for its members regarding several key medical needs.

Local team members are identifying impacted members to provide resources and clinical support.

UnitedHealth Group employees are also encouraged to participate in the company’s “United for Giving” program, which matches employee contributions, dollar for dollar. UnitedHealth Group has nearly 600 employees based in Hawaiʻi and serves more than 133,000 people with UnitedHealthcare coverage plans throughout the islands.