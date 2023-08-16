“It is with a heavy heart that the County of Maui and the Maui Police Department confirms the following identities of the victims involved in the West Maui Wildfire incident. Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and community affected by this devastating event,” police said.

As of today, Aug. 16, 2023, police confirm the following individuals have been identified and next of kin notified:

Melva Benjamin, 71, of Lahaina

Virginia Dofa, 90, of Lahaina

Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lahaina

On Day 8 of the recovery effort, Governor Josh green said, “Everyday we’re a little more heartbroken because we have to report more of our loved ones are deceased.”

“MPD and assisting partners have been working tirelessly to ensure that proper protocols are followed while notifying the families of the victims involved. Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” police said.

“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families. We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure that they are updated and supported throughout this process,” according to a department news release update.

“We extend our gratitude to the community for their support and understanding during this challenging time,” police said.

At the time of this release, the police have confirmed the loss of 111 souls. To date, five individuals have been identified and their family notified. Four other individuals have been identified, but their family have not been located or notified.

Police released the names of two other victims on Tuesday: