President Biden participates in a phone call aboard Air Force One on Aug. 15, 2023. Photo courtesy of the White House.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Maui on Monday to meet with survivors, first responders, and federal, state, and local officials, in the wake of the deadly wildfires.

While on Maui, the Bidens will be welcomed by state and local leaders to see firsthand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island, as well as discuss the next steps in the recovery effort.

The President continues to marshal a whole-of-government response to the deadly Maui fires, and he has committed to delivering everything that the people of Hawaiʻi need from the federal government as they recover from this disaster, a White House news release said.

Over the past week, President Biden has stayed closely in touch with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Hawaiʻi senators Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz, and Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green, who advised that the search and recovery efforts are expected to be at a stage early next week to allow for a presidential visit.