With the devastation caused by the recent Maui fires, Regency Theatres who lost its movie theater on Front Street in Lahaina, is hosting a fundraiser for the Maui Food Bank. This weekend, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 18-20, 2023, 20% of all revenue including Concession and Box Office Ticket sales (at select Regency Theatre locations) will be donated to the Maui Food Bank to assist with disaster relief.

Maui Food Bank (https://mauifoodbank.org/about/) has been providing hunger relief on Maui since 1994 and has been providing disaster relief to those displaced and impacted by the recent fires.

Regency Theatre Locations participating will be Agoura Hills, Calabasas, City of Commerce, Moreno Valley, Westminster, Santa Ana, Rancho Niguel, San Juan Capistrano and Kīhei, HI.

To donate directly to the Maui Food Bank, please visit Regency Theatres virtual fundraising drive;

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/MFBVFD24/RegencyTheatres.

Regency Theatres was founded in 1996, family owned, Regency Theatres operates 23 movie theater locations in Southern California, Arizona and Hawaiʻi.