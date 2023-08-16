Maui News

Regency Theatres in Lahaina lost to fire; partners to raise funds for Maui Food Bank

August 16, 2023, 9:10 AM HST
* Updated August 16, 9:11 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

With the devastation caused by the recent Maui fires, Regency Theatres who lost its movie theater on Front Street in Lahaina, is hosting a fundraiser for the Maui Food Bank.  This weekend, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 18-20, 2023, 20% of all revenue including Concession and Box Office Ticket sales (at select Regency Theatre locations) will be donated to the Maui Food Bank to assist with disaster relief.  

Maui Food Bank (https://mauifoodbank.org/about/) has been providing hunger relief on Maui since 1994 and has been providing disaster relief to those displaced and impacted by the recent fires. 

Regency Theatre Locations participating will be Agoura Hills, Calabasas, City of Commerce, Moreno Valley, Westminster, Santa Ana, Rancho Niguel, San Juan Capistrano and Kīhei, HI.

To donate directly to the Maui Food Bank, please visit Regency Theatres virtual fundraising drive;

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/MFBVFD24/RegencyTheatres.

Regency Theatres was founded in 1996, family owned, Regency Theatres operates 23 movie theater locations in Southern California, Arizona and Hawaiʻi.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments